WATCH: Drivers Aggressively Drag Protestors Out of The Road in France

People often resort to protests when they don’t agree with the government. Taking to streets, roadbloacks, chanting slogans, are a few ways through which people express their displeasure. However, what they don’t realise is that it can often lead to disruption in day to day lives of people. A similar incident took place in France when protestors decided to sit on major roads. But this time, the citizens being affected responded. A video, uploaded on Twitter handle Daily Loud shows drivers aggressively dragging people out of their way. “Protestors in France block major road and drivers were NOT having it," read the caption.

The video begins with a driver dragging a protestor from the middle of the road. Further into the video, he can be seen yelling at them. As the video proceeds, he is joined by more and more people and the protestors are slowly thrown out. Have a look:

Protestors in France block major road and drivers were NOT having it‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/mu90g8O312— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 1, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather 10,6 million views. “Lmaooo this not funny but it’s hilarious," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I don’t know why people in America don’t do this instead of just bitching."

Here are a few reactions:

Tell me why I would’ve honked as close as I could to their face until they moved https://t.co/g8gVAK5iId— Q🎄 (@iggy_bittypiggy) December 2, 2022

Omg they snatching shit up 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZP8Vbjahjk— Jerrrrrryb (@Jerrrrrryb1) December 2, 2022

massive props. people have places to be, bills to pay and goodbyes to say. The lunacy of it all is that no one can even determine the damn cause after watching their hugely anticipated viral moment. #jobless https://t.co/PTR7Awtmy9— APB ㊆㊁ (@apb27_) December 2, 2022

I’m not sure if it’s the French or the Brits who embody chaos better https://t.co/z8PcmEvboC— The Tahitian All I Want For Christmas Is You🎄 (@TheTahitian826) December 2, 2022

Do you feel it was right on the driver’s part to do this? What is your take?

