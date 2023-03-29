Prabhu Deva is one of the most well-known choreographers in the country. He has given us so many phenomenal dance numbers, with his amazing steps. But his dance moves are hard to copy, even by trained dancers. We all know that different dance videos often go viral on social media. Recently, a video of a drunk man grooving to Prabhu Deva’s song Muqabla left the internet in splits.

The viral video shows the drunk man doing the iconic dance moves of Prabhu Deva. The video opens with a man standing in a pandal along with two to three more people and others have gathered around them to see the performance. The man is seen in a mustard yellow shirt and blue trousers dancing all his heart out. Apart from slaying the dance moves, the man is also seen performing the breakdance without shoes. In the end, some people also come to support him.

The video has been shared on the Twitter account Kuptaan. The caption reads, " Ek pouch desi daru ander aur ander ka Prabhu Deva baahar." Watch the video here:

Kya baat hai , bemisal dance https://t.co/7zBkmeBfjG— Ashish Gaur (@rockfordashish) March 26, 2023

The video has been garnering traction ever since it was posted. Thousands of people have seen the 2 minutes and 20 seconds video till now. One of the users said, “The hands and legs of the person are trembling in the right way."

Well, this is not the first, a few days back another video created a buzz all over social media. The video begins with three men standing in the middle of a market. One of the men in the middle is wearing a lungi and shirt, a traditional South Indian outfit. And when the video starts, the man in the centre turns and is seen dancing on the track of the 1993 film Gentleman. He could be seen doing Prabhu Deva’s steps and also smoothly doing the moonwalk.

