WATCH: Duo Plays Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on Tabla, Netizens Love Their Energy

Fusion music is extremely soothing if done right. Mesmerizing videos of fusion music go viral on social media every now and then. And one such clip is now grabbing all the eyeballs. The video is of a special rendition of the song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. In the viral video, an energetic duo can be seen playing Calm Down on tabla in the middle of a basketball court.

While sharing the delightful video on Instagram, user Nihal Singh wrote, “My brother Shobhit Banwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE” with a hashtag “Calm Down”.

This post recorded close to 90,000 likes on Instagram and has garnered appreciation from social media users. The fact that the duo did not miss a beat and passionately played the tabla with perfection has impressed the netizens.

Several users have dropped heartwarming comments and heart emoticons on the post to profess their love for the duo. One user wrote, “YO…So so good. Mind blowing and amazing guys. This is one of my favourite songs and you guys are rock N roll super."

Another wrote, "I just loved it guys, Indian Classical music is unbeatable with any of World’s music, Rocking performance." A third one added, “Smashed it brother! I’m getting soldier boy vibes from your video a few years back.” Some even requested the duo to upload the full version of their rendition.

Selena Gomez and Rema’s Calm Down was released on YouTube in September last year. The song has received tremendous response with over 200 million views on YouTube in just a few months. It is one of the most popular tunes on different social media sites and has generated various dance choreography by fans.

Here’s the full version of the original song:

Did you like the Indianised version of the song?

