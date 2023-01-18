WATCH: Elderly Men Dance to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' at Desi Wedding, Win Internet

Videos from Indian weddings are thoroughly enjoyable, with the music and dancing adding to the charm of the functions. Such videos continue to appear on the internet from time to time, bringing smiles to your faces and cheering you up. Recently, an energetic performance by two elderly men at a wedding took Instagram by storm, and social media users can’t stop admiring it.

The two men can be seen dancing together in the video posted by an Instagram account. The men wearing identical black suits and sunglasses danced to the title track of the Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The audience at the function applauded and cheered for them as they flawlessly performed the dance routine on stage. Many people’s attention was drawn by the two men’s synchronised dance moves and enthusiasm. The duo did not skip a single beat and thoroughly enjoy themselves as they dance.

The caption of the viral video posted on December 9 read, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” and the video has garnered over 1.4 million views and 1 lakh 14 thousand likes. The comments section has several users appreciating the men and their dance while others pointed out that the video just made their day.

One user commented, “Age is just a number hence proved.” Another user wrote, “Just look them. extremely fit and adore.” A user who also wanted to cheer for the men like the audiences wrote, “I was hooting for them from here.” “This just made my day,” comments another user.

Udit Narayan and Sudesh Bhosle sang the upbeat song for the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Anupam Kher were featured in the film directed by David Dhawan.

Recently, a video of a middle-aged couple from Kerala grooving to the song ‘Chilamboli Katte’ from the Malayalam movie CID Moosa at a wedding also gained millions of views for their adorable performance.

Similarly, in another widely popular video, the father of a groom was seen shaking a leg to the song Badtameez Dil from the Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Impressed social media users agreed that he had set the stage on fire with his dance.

