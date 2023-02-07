We often hear people saying that age is just a number. If you have the willpower to accomplish a goal in life, no age barriers can stop you. While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often see elderly people pursuing their favourite hobbies, breaking the stereotype surrounding old people. As if to set an example for all the elderly folk, these old-aged women in Tamil Nadu’s Kallidaikurichi town are known to dive into the waters of the Thamirabarani river, as a part of their “regular affair.” The video snippet has attracted the attention of social media users, who feel nothing but inspired by these senior women.

IAS Officer Supriya Sahu shared the impressive video on Twitter on February 6. Stunned by these senior women divers, she wrote, “Awestruck to watch these sari-clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Thamirabarani at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu. I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair. Inspiring…”

The footage captures elderly women, draped in sarees plunging into the Thamirabarani river, without an ounce of fear in their hearts. Sitting at a considerable height on a pillar these women are seen measuring the distance before diving.

Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu.I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair.😱Absolutely inspiring 👏 video- credits unknown, forwarded by a friend #women #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QfAqEFUf1G— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 6, 2023

Effortlessly, they take a dip, splashing into the waters and swimming in it seamlessly. What makes their feat even more interesting is the fact that, unlike professional swimmers and divers who wear a proper swimming costume, these senior citizens do the same by wearing a saree. As per the caption, they take a bath in the waters frequently and hence are quite adept at it.

Naturally, the video has garnered the attention of the Internet population who too leapt into the comments to share their multiple reactions. “Like born swimmers…Wonderful,” lauded one user. “In earlier days people used to use rivers for every purpose. Swimming is a part and parcel of their daily lives,” quipped another. “sooper diving amma,” noted a third individual.

So far, the video has amassed more than 107.6k views and above 1.5k likes on the microblogging platform. However, this is not the first time, elderly women were recorded taking a leap into the waters.

Earlier, a 70-year-old granny stirred the Internet after she took a holy dip in the river Ganga. Braving the strong currents, she swam across the cool waters quite effortlessly.

