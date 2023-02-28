It is known to all that parents can go to any extent for their children’s happiness. But this woman from Missouri, US set daughter goals for many by donating her kidney to her father. An emotional video of a father and daughter has been widely shared on social media as it captures the father’s reaction after learning that his daughter was his anonymous kidney donor.

The video was shared on Twitter on Monday. The caption that accompanied the emotional video read, “She is one of the most wonderful daughters in the world. Dad finds out that the anonymous kidney donor was his own daughter.”

The clip starts with the daughter entering the hospital ward where her father was being treated after the transplant at the start of the video. When the daughter approached him, the man can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?" When he noticed that she was wearing a hospital gown and had an IV drip in place, the father realised that she was his anonymous donor. The daughter tried to console her father as he broke into tears upon learning the truth.

Since the video was published on Twitter, it has received over 5 lakh views. It was reshared by another page on Tuesday. Twitter users got emotional by the video and expressed their thoughts on the daughter’s selflessness in the comments section.

One user commented, “This is precisely what we live for. That love. That commitment. That connect.”

“As a parent, you always hope that you have done well in raising your kids. When something like this happens, you realize that you did one hell of a job!” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “What a blessing. Believe it or not most times family doesn’t match. Which baffles me. However, there are some great strangers willing to donate. Thank goodness this daughter was blessed to be dad’s match. Prayers to you and yours to get and stay healthy.”

A user acknowledged the father’s pain and wrote, “We can see the pain in him, the pain that it was his young daughter who donated the kidney, that she has to live the rest of her life with one kidney.”

According to ABC News, Delayne Ivanowski, a 25-year-old nurse, donated her kidney to her father John Ivanowski was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy two years ago, even though he had been telling her for months that he did not want her to be his donor. Delayne Ivanowski kept this a secret from her father John Ivanowski for more than nine months, which ultimately saved his life.

