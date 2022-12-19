Watch: Father Brutally Beats His Son In Front Of His Friends

A video of a father brutally beating his son with a shoe recently went viral on social media. In the now-viral clip, the man can be seen repeatedly thrashing his son in front of his friends. The 22-second-long clip opens with a group of boys sitting comfortably on a rock inside a dilapidated house and playing cards.

Soon, the father of one of the boys spots them. In a fit of rage, he starts beating his son on the back and the head with his shoe.

The viral video was shared on Twitter on December 16. “The love of father has ended nowadays,” read the tweet. So far, the video has amassed over 16k views and more than 193 people have re-tweeted it.

Check out the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, several users flocked to the comments section to share their views. One of the users remarked, “This love is used to show the right path to the children, especially the sons and will continue to show the right direction to the children.”

Another pointed out, “His friends are enjoying themselves a lot by beating him.” A third user went on to laud the father’s action as they noted, “Very good…If you don’t study then your future will be ruined.” At the same time, many criticised the method undertaken by the father and lashed out at him for his violent approach.

What are your thoughts on the father’s way of dealing with the situation?

