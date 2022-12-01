Watch: Filipino Community Helps Old Man By Carrying His House On Their Shoulders

We often hear stories of people going out of their way to help others. It’s instances like these that help restore one’s faith in humanity. And, one such instance of a community helping an old man stay closer to his kids and grandkids has left social media users overjoyed. Recently, a video showing people carrying the old man’s house in the Philippines to help him stay closer to his family went viral on Instagram.

The caption of the video revealed that about 24 people carried a 7 feet high house on stilts, on their shoulders, along a road in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines. The reason behind this was that the elderly man hoped to live closer to his family as there was nobody to take care of him after his wife passed away. An excerpt from the caption read, “The laborious kind gesture took 2 hours but locals cheered for them along the way & they took breaks along the way.”

The caption also included a statement from a local, Rhazelle Aranjuez, which read, “His house was too heavy for his relatives so some of our neighbours volunteered to help. They were all tired after that, but the old man’s daughters cooked a meal for them. It was like a fiesta.”

Upon watching the video, one user remarked, “That is called BAYANIHAN. Helping others without seeking anything in return. A truest Filipino trait passed down from generation to generation. Long Live Filipinos.” Many others also mentioned the Filipino word Bayanihan in the comments section, following which a user revealed that it means ‘heroic deed’. “So, it literally means, heroic deed. This was very common when most of our ancestors lived in huts. I am a proud Filipino,” read the comment. A third user highlighted, “If only our society had hearts to want to help instead of feeling like it’s not their problem, our country would be so much happier.”

Since being shared, the viral video has amassed more than 26 lakh views on Instagram.

