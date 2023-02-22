CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Watch: Firefighters Pull Out Elk Stuck In Ice Pond
2-MIN READ

Watch: Firefighters Pull Out Elk Stuck In Ice Pond

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 15:18 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place at Timbervale Dave in Evergreen. (Image: Twitter/@efr_co)

The incident took place at Timbervale Dave in Evergreen. (Image: Twitter/@efr_co)

Two firefighters managed to save an elk that accidentally fell inside an ice pond on Friday evening, February 17.

The story of two firefighters saving an elk that accidentally fell inside an ice pond will definitely make your day. The incident took place in Evergreen, Colorado on Friday evening, February 17. An official tweet by the Evergreen Fire Rescue department shared a glimpse of their prompt rescue mission, which has received wide appreciation from internet users and animal lovers all across the globe. The department posted a short clip of the incident that sees two firefighters trying to cut out a channel toward the broken ice sheet for the mammal to climb out on its own.

But when the animal couldn’t, the rescuers decided to pull out the elk manually. It is believed that the mammal must have wandered a tad bit close to the edge of the pond seemingly while drinking water. At one point, the rescue mission looked difficult as the elk’s front legs slipped out of the hand of the firefighter. Beating all odds, in the next moment, the rescuer duo give their all to take the animal out in just one pull. After being taken out, the rescuers wait for a few seconds to examine if the animal can get back up on its own.

It is confirmed that the elk was safe when it finally managed to stand up. Before leaving, the elk also turned back for a bit before heading out. According to the tweet shared by the department, a few witnesses saw the elk in distress and dialed 911 to seek help. The pond is located in bear Timbervale Dave, the department said. “Earlier this evening (Feb. 17), our firefighters rescued an elk after it broke through the ice on a pond near Timbervale Drive. Human witnesses did the right thing and called 911,” reads the tweet. Take a look at the video of the rescue mission here:

The clip has raked up over thirty-seven thousand views and more than a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. While responding to the video, a user wrote, “It’s amazing that we still have fearless men and women that do this to save animals, God Bless you all.”

Another highlighted, “Her legs are so skinny I thought they’d pop off. Glad firefighters got her out safe and she was fine.”

One more referred to the time when the elk turned around before leaving and said, “I think she wanted to give a thank you hug before leaving.”

Meanwhile, a user added, “Thank you to our firefighters!”

Did this heartwarming video bring a smile to your face?

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo
  2. firefighters
first published:February 22, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated:February 22, 2023, 15:18 IST
Read More