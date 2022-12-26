WATCH: Fish With 'Human-like Teeth' Attacks Scuba Diver in Terrifying Encounter in Egypt

A chilling video of a triggerfish biting a scuba diver’s leg has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the fish who appears to have creepy dentures and human-like teeth can be seen taking a chomp out of the diver’s leg. According to a report by Daily Star, the scuba diver is identified to be Alex Pikul and the video seemingly comes from his diving session off the coast of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. The 31-year-old was one among the eight divers when he was attacked by the aquatic being. Notably, their diving session was led by the owner of a boutique scuba diving company namely, Mar Hosted Trips Maira.

Reportedly, it was a strong current that changed the course of the divers and they unintentionally landed atop a nest of eggs. One of them was then suddenly attacked by a triggerfish, although the reason behind the attack remains unclear, the divers assume it could be out of fear for its offspring. After launching the attack, the triggerfish seemingly also chased them for a while. Pikul, whose leg was chomped by the aquatic being, did not see it coming.

He assumed being in the clear but suddenly everything changed. “I (thought I was) in the clear because the triggerfish swam off so I turned around and swam away following the rest of the group, but all of a sudden it chomped on my leg,” he told the portal.

In the video, the scuba diver can be heard screaming in agony after being bitten by the fish. While explaining the painful sensation, Pikul revealed he thought the fish might have scraped a layer of his skin and the site of the wound would be bleeding. “The way I felt it I thought it probably broke the skin and I would be bleeding – you can hear me shout out some cuss words underwater,” he added.

Notably, the species of the fish are deemed to be ‘ill-tempered’ when they are guarding nests and Alex Pikul learned it the hard way. Though challenging, the diving session has become Pikul’s favourite one. He explained that he does not hold any grudge against the attacking fish.

