WATCH: Forest Official Stops Traffic to Let Tigers Cross Road in Maharashtra

Rapid industrialization which involves deforestation brings humans and wild animals face to face more than often. Recently, a video surfaced on social media which shows a Maharashtra forest official stopping commuters at a highway signal to allow an adult tiger to cross the road at the Tadoba National Park. The heartwarming video, shared by Twitter user Milind Pariwakam, shows officials halting motorists on both sides of the road and managing the crowd. In the video, an adult tiger can be seen emerging from behind the trees and crossing the road. The mesmerizing tiger was followed by a cub as people waited at both ends of the road. While tweeting the 11-second video, Milind Pariwakam wrote, “Every day, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by Maharashtra Forest Department and PWD. On the positive side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by Forest Department staff like last year?”

Everyday, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest @mahapwdofficialOn the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year? pic.twitter.com/p7jCPoTZrP— Milind Pariwakam 🇮🇳 (@MilindPariwakam) January 4, 2023

This video has gone viral on Twitter with close to 10,000 views on the microblogging site. Moreover, social media users have praised the officials of the Maharashtra forest department for showing the tremendous presence of mind and ensuring the safety of the tigers. Many users also gave suggestions under the viral video. One Twitter user wrote, “One solution is to have proper speed breaker which will force vehicles to reduce their speed and allow better reaction time. Mostly in these stretches, people drive fast and animals cross suddenly in panic.”

one solution is to have proper speed breaker which will force vehicles to reduce their speed and allow better reaction time. mostly in these stretches people drive fast and animals cross suddenly in panic.— Sameer Singh (@Freewheelie1) January 4, 2023

Last year, a similar video of a traffic police official creating a green corridor for a tiger to cross a highway had gone viral on social media.

India, home to over 70% of the world’s tiger population, has taken great strides in the quest to ensure safe habitats for the big cats. The tiger census of 2018 showed a remarkable increase in the population of the big cat when compared to the previous census. The number of tigers in India has steadily increased from 2226 in 2014 to 2967 in 2018.

