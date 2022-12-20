WATCH: Friends Pull Wild Christmas Prank, Pack Girl's Bedroom in Gift Wrap

Christmas is right around the corner and the festive mood is set just right. A little help to make everything perfect for holidays can never go wrong. A bunch of thoughtful roommates took it upon themselves to help their friend feel extra festive this year. In a clip shared by ABC News, a timelapse can be seen of the roommates packing their friends’ room in gift wrap. They cover everything from her walls, doors, and wardrobe, to even her floor, furniture, and pillows. The efforts it must have taken to pull this prank are visible in the final camera pan of the room.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmT2jOXsn0a/

The most common question on this harmless prank was just how many rolls of gift wrap did it take to cover the entire room? Perhaps the biggest complaint was not being able to see their friend’s reaction. While some were also complaining about the waste of resources, most social media users were laughing about the over-the-top prank. “That would just be my life from then on. It would stay wrapped,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user wrote, “I think it’s fun and genius! It’s not hurting anyone and I bet they got a good laugh from it! Ave fun and live the day! So many worse things these kiddos could be doing! There are a lot of comments that are so negative over something pretty harmless. It looks like they cared for her belongings and it doesn’t seem malicious! Just kids having fun!”

“They should at least film a music video there, use it as a set,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, the Christmas spirit is taking over everyone. Recently, the Grinch and his not so usual reindeer, a Polaris Slingshot, took to the streets of New York City to spread some joy. The Grinch in his automobile was seen excitedly clapping his hands above his head. Turns out this Grinch was not half as grumpy as the original one.

So, how are you prepping for the holiday season?

