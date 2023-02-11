We’ve all seen those pre-wedding photos on social media, the gorgeous brides, handsome grooms, picturesque locations and so much more. But sometimes, things don’t go as planned and some unexpected events at weddings result in the most epic and hilarious fails.

A similar situation was caught on camera recently at a wedding where the groom was about to enter the hall. But the mare, frightened by the sound of crackers, ran away with the groom on her back. An Instagram reel showing this humorous situation has surfaced online and gone viral on social media with over 2.9 million views and counting. The clip was captioned, “Dulhe ki vidaai,” and ended with wedding guests running behind the mare to save the groom.

Social media users were in splits after watching the clip and came up with a series of funny reactions. A user wrote that the universe is saving him while another commented, “Raja Sahab Yudh ke liye nikal gaye." While the rest of the comments will also leave you cracked up, the next one is the most amusing. This user wrote that actually the mare developed a crush on the groom and ran away with him. Another opined that the cracker burst was just an excuse, the groom didn’t have any intention to marry. Apart from these users who enjoyed the video, some find the entire scenario extremely problematic and wrote that cracker bursting should be avoided in front of animals. “Illiterate people, animals are scared of loud noises,” a user commented.

A similar incident was reported on July 24, 2021, when a mare ran with a groom during a wedding in Rampura village of Rajasthan’s Ajmer. Someone burst firecrackers close to the mare which frightened her and she ran away with the groom. As seen in the video, the owner of the mare was seen running behind to control the animal but his efforts went in vain. The wedding procession had to follow the groom for four kilometres on their bikes and cars to save him. Fortunately, the groom was saved at last and nothing happened to him.

