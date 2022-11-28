WATCH: Frog Slithers Down a Snake's Back in This Hair-raising Video

We live in a digital world where we get to see a lot of videos from different parts of the world. At times, they are amusing but there are also times when they are scary. In a similar instance, Twitter user Sanjay Kumar has posted a spine chilling video where a frog can be seen slithering down a snake’s back very courageously. “Courage does not mean the absence of fear, but courage is the courage to face fear in front of you," read the caption of the video.

The 10-seconds short video shows a frog taking a ride on a snake. It is being deemed as a classic case of “keep your friends close and enemies closer." The frog is sitting on the back as the snake crwals its way through the grass. Have a look at the video:

साहस का मतलब भय की अनुपस्थिति नहीं बल्कि भय सामने होते हुए भी दृढ़ता से सामना करना ही साहस है..! pic.twitter.com/2Xz6dEJKhG— Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) November 25, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 12.8K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, in another snake story, an Instagram account named snakes of India shared a video in which the reptile appears to be standing upright on its own. The video shows the same and that too on the roof of the house. The video has received over 2 lakh views. The Instagram account is known for posting only snake videos from around the country. Earlier, a few months ago, a video was shared by them that shows a bullfrog eating a snake and it has crossed over 4 million views.

One of the users said, “Amazing sighting. The music is adding to the intensity”, while the other wrote, “How’s this even possible?” One more said, “Huge Bullfrog eating a Snake. WOW!” Another said, “Cold-blooded animals are fucking weird man.”

