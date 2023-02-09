Drones are gaining more and more popularity these days. Be it delivering medicines, food or beverages, drones are now performing these tasks efficiently. However, it appears that birds are not liking their machine counterparts so much. A video was shared in 2021 on YouTube in which a raven was seen continuously attacking a drone that was delivering coffee.

While the video is old, it is now going viral on social media once again. The video is reportedly from Canberra, Australia and was captured by Ben Roberts outside his house on September 21, 2021. It can be seen in the video that the bird lands on the drone and pecks it continuously. The clip was originally shared by Ben Roberts. Later, Storyful Viral shared the footage on its YouTube channel.

Have a look at this video here:

Roberts told Storyful that it wasn’t the first time that he had seen a raven attacking a drone. He informed the Canberra Times that these birds had even learnt to avoid the blades of drones. The drone belongs to the aviation company Wings. The attack by the furious bird prompted the drone company to suspend flights in the area. The angry raven attacked the flying machine until it smoothly released the coffee to the ground.

Roberts has been ordering coffee via drones to his home in Harrison since the lockdown. He was relieved that the birds didn’t stop the delivery.

Wayne Condon, the chief pilot and instructor with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Training Australia, told Canberra Times that drone operators need to avoid nesting locations. He also advised that a drone operator should immediately back the drone away from an attacking bird. He added, “At the end of the day, it’s their sky and we are the visitor. Fingers crossed if you act fast enough, you’ll be able to save your aircraft and not injure the bird!” However, such types of drones are on auto-pilot and not under the sight of any operator. Condon also said that flying early in the morning is the best time to avoid being attacked by birds of prey other than ravens.

