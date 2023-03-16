CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Giant Crocodile Takes a Walk, People Call It Dinosaur
Watch: Giant Crocodile Takes a Walk, People Call It Dinosaur

March 16, 2023, 15:35 IST

Delhi, India

The video shows a giant crocodile crossing a small pathway.

A video showing a giant reptile has gone viral on Twitter and users are puzzled if it is a crocodile or something yet to be discovered.

The world is full of creatures that are unfathomably giant and they often leave us confused. While almost all the terrestrial animals are accounted for, the ones that truly puzzle the public are aquatic animals and amphibians. A video showing a giant reptile walking from one side to another has gone viral on Twitter and users are puzzled if it is a crocodile or something yet to be discovered. Take a look at the video:

The video shows a giant crocodile crossing a small pathway. But what has turned heads is the giant size of the creature. Unlike a regular reptile, this crocodile stands and walks on all four legs and is almost as big as a lion. The tail itself is so huge that it looks like a sledgehammer. The video has gathered over 3 lakh views and the tweet itself has more than 6.89 lakh views. Over 6.7 thousand people have liked the video so far and commented their thoughts below it.

A user wrote, “Nice to see Godzilla taking it easy in his retirement.”

Some other users thought that the reptile looked like a dinosaur and shared GIFs that read “It’s Jurassicin Time” featuring footage from the film.

Another user commented, “Imagine how big these dinosaurs got 100 years ago when we weren’t pilfering all their food and territory.”

A third user commented, “Which country is this in? Because I’m not going there.”

Well, it’s not entirely wrong to compare dinosaurs and crocodiles as the crocodilians are archosaurs, an ancient group of reptiles belonging to the family of dinosaurs. They often hunt in groups and can communicate with each other by hissing, chirping and bellowing. Baby crocodiles can emit a high-pitched scream when in distress.

The fascinating reptiles can live up to three years without eating and they soak in the sun all day to absorb enough heat to last through a night of hunting and feeding. The nocturnal hunters mostly laze around during the day and feed at night.

A lesser-known fact about crocodiles is that they are known to eat pebbles to aid digestion and buoyancy.

