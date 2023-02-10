CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Girl Having A Bad Fall While Riding A Skateboard Is Viral
Watch: Girl Having A Bad Fall While Riding A Skateboard Is Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 16:11 IST

Delhi, India

The video received over 142.6K Views and more than 1K likes.

In the now-viral video, we can see how the girl lost her balance and her skateboard wobbled.

A recent video of a girl falling while riding a skateboard is making a huge noise on the Internet. In the now-viral clip, the girl is seen losing her balance. The very next moment, the skateboard wobbled and she hit the ground. It seems like the girl sustained injuries. Several social media users started commenting on the viral video. One user wrote, “That was quite a fall considering how short the journey was”. Another user commented, “I feel the impact in my bones”. One user also wrote, “Damn!! She might have a concussion”. Though it seemed like she had a bad fall, some users filled in the comment section with laughing emojis.

In the clip, the girl was first seen moving towards the slope on a skateboard. As soon as she reached the bottom, she lost her balance and had a terrible fall on the ground. Her expression hinted that she was hurt, and felt unbearable pain and discomfort. Yet she got up smartly and started walking.

Not too long ago, a video of a woman engaged in lifting weight exercises was shared on the platform. But her exercise went wrong and she luckily got saved from suffering severe injuries.

The video received over 142.6K Views and more than 1K likes. This Twitter page @ChickThang time and again shares such funny videos, which intrigue netizens and make them laugh their hearts out. Don’t forget to follow this page for such hilarious and funny videos.

If you haven’t watched the video yet, go and check it out right away.

