Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan opened to historic box office success upon its release. The love for the movie and its songs has translated into several people recreating the hook steps of its songs for Instagram Reels. And where better to perform a group dance than at a wedding? This video of a synchronised dance performance by a group of friends at a wedding has been creating a lot of buzzes online. A group of men are seen waiting at the edge of a stage in the first scene of the video. They quickly make their way onto the stage, starting what turns out to be a recreation of Deepika Padukone’s dance moves to the song Besharam Rang. In the next frame, the men go down on all fours to mimic Deepika’s steps in the song.

Looks like the men were all prepped up to give Deepika a run for her money.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twisters Wedding Choreography (@twistersweddingchoreography)

The video was shared on Instagram by a wedding choreography page nearly a week ago. The video has received over 2 million views along with several comments praising the dance performance.

One user wrote, “The groom is so lucky to have friends like these.” Another user commented, “Awesome boys you nailed it.” “Hats off to the boy’s confidence,” A user wrote. Another user wrote, “I wish this trend never end.”

Besharam Rang from Pathaan has been picturised on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The song, crooned by Shilpa Rao features music by Vishal Shekhar. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani.

Dance videos from weddings seem to have become almost a genre on social media platforms. Previously, a girl stunned the internet earlier with her dance performance on the song Ang Laga De, leaving the audience in awe of her graceful dancing steps at her sister’s wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia Calling (@natalia.calling)

Similarly, two elderly men’s exuberant dance performance at a wedding in matching outfits to the Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s title track went viral on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Wedding vibes 🌸 (@sangeet_with_salvi)

They received praise for their perfect performance and dance routine and showed that age is clearly just a number.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here