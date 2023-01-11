WATCH: Harsh Goenka Shares Stunning Morning View And It's a Dream

As temperatures drop in various parts of the world, visuals of snow-covered regions are being circulated on the internet. Among the many, Industrialist Harsh Goenka has posted a video of the stunning morning view from his window. “When I woke up in the morning and I saw from my room the sun glowing magically over a clean white blanket of snow,” Goenka wrote in the caption.

The video offers a glimpse of the beautiful scenery featuring snow cladded buildings, cars, benches, grounds, trees, mountains and so much more. The video also shows how wonderful and clear the sky looks

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 120 thousand views along with reactions of social media users bowled over by the beauty of nature. One of the users wrote, “Sir, don’t watch from the window, only. Go out and then see and feel nature”.

“What a beautiful sight! Mystical and magical,” commented another.

An intrigued social media user asked the industrialist if the place was in India or a foreign location.

“Is this place located in India? If it’s in India then great, because many European resorts are closing down. As because of global warming, the snowfall isn’t that much. Nice view”.

With a similar clip, the Ministry of Railways stunning view of a train speeding through snow-covered tracks in Jammu and Kashmir. In the clip, everything is covered in a white blanket of snow, and a train is seen passing through a valley in Kashmir. “A picturesque view of the train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir,” read the caption posted with the video.

The tweet garnered over 373 thousand views and still counting.

Cold wave has gripped north, northwest, and central India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red and yellow alert in several parts of the country on Tuesday, January 10. A ‘cold day to severe cold day’ condition was predicted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand by IMD. The cold wave is expected to continue for a few days, with temperatures coming as low as 4 to 5 degrees even in plain areas of Northern India.

