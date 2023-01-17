Watch: Heartwarming Moment Of Toddler Seeing Things Clearly After Wearing Glasses Viral

Science and technology make human lives easier. They not only help us reduce the time taken to do a certain task but also deal with our disabilities. For example, when a person faces difficulty in seeing, glasses can help them see everything clearly. A video of a toddler’s reaction to seeing things clearly for the first time has gone viral on Twitter.

This is the Best Video you'll ever see Today *A baby sees clearly for the first time*😍🥺 pic.twitter.com/KGKAQoFwAJ — Aqualady𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@Aqualady6666) December 16, 2022

Captioned, “This is the Best Video you’ll ever see Today. *A baby sees clearly for the first time*,” the video shows a baby, who is reluctant to wear glasses at first. But as soon as the doctor and her relative put the glasses on her eyes, the baby seems to be in awe. The baby’s reaction comes as she sees things around her clearly for the first time. She has a constant expression of “Wow” on her face almost throughout the video.

The toddler seems happy and unbothered by the glasses as soon as she realizes that they make her look at things clearly. To her, it is no less than or different from the magic that one moment everything around her was a blur and the other, as soon as she put her glasses on, she could see everything with clear distinct boundaries.

The video went viral on the microblogging platform with more than 63 lakh views and over 6.7k likes.

It amazes me that my optometrist has to go through forty rounds of "better like this or better like this" to figure out my glasses prescription, but somehow they can figure out glasses for a baby 😊Cc: Bharat048 pic.twitter.com/0D3gnxUs5T— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 16, 2022

A user wrote – “It amazes me that my optometrist must go through forty rounds of “better like this or better like this" to figure out my glass’s prescription, but somehow, they can figure out glasses for a baby.”

Wow this is so beautiful! Congratulation sweetie on your new glasses. 🤗— DrMotherRants 💙 (@dwp_dr) December 17, 2022

Another user commented, “Wow this is so beautiful! Congratulations sweetie on your new glasses."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here