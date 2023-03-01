Animal videos are always a delight to watch and they appeal to all age groups. And when it comes to wildlife videos, it provides an insight into the way of the jungle where only the fittest survive. It is natural for different species to clash with one another in the wilderness and it is generally the big cats that instil fear in other inhabitants of the jungle. However, sometimes even the King of the Jungle is not safe and is targetted by bigger stronger animals. Today, we are about to show you a video where you will see three lions witness a scare as they are attacked by a hippopotamus.

This video has been shared on Twitter from the handle known as Wow Terrifying and is garnering a lot of views as it is uncommon to see lions getting attacked by another animal. The video starts with three lions wading across a river in the middle of a jungle. However, they all of a sudden seem to be scared and move fast and we soon see the reason. As the camera pans, we see a huge hippo racing towards the three lions at an amazing speed. As it draws closer, it targets one of the lions and almost clenches it between its jaws.

However, the king of the jungle is not so easily defeated and the lion wriggles its way out of its mouth and escapes to land, with the hippo looking sheepishly. Take a look at the video.

Terrifying speed! You can see why Hippo's are so dangerous! 😱 pic.twitter.com/kTuuDi1UJK— Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) February 28, 2023

A semi-aquatic creature, hippos spend the majority of their time in mud or water. They cannot swim in the water due to their enormous bodies, yet they prefer living in it. They also go by the name “river horse" for this reason. They don’t swim to move forward in the water; instead, they prod the ground with their feet. They have a long breathing period while submerged. They can weigh anywhere between 1500 and 3200 kg. After elephants and rhinoceros, it is the third biggest mammal on earth and is renowned for its aggressiveness. You should be aware that a hippo’s yawning is a warning sign and that an assault could occur at any time. They can run at a speed of 48 kilometres per hour.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here