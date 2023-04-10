Watch: How The Water Bubble Holds Together In Space In Microgravity Unlike On Earth

Whenever there is a discussion around the word “space”, one of the most fascinating things that pop up in our minds is the zero-gravity effect. Several videos from space stations orbiting the Earth show us mind-bending videos of how they operate in the zero-gravity environment. One such video was shared by the official Instagram account of the International Space Station showing how fluids work differently in space.

The video shows astronauts putting gummy bears in a bubble of water floating mid-air in microgravity. The man puts several gummy bears in the bubble and shows how water, instead of flowing away with the gummy bears in different directions, stays intact with the candies rotating in a clockwise direction inside it. The man then pushes his face into the water bubble showing what the splash effect of water looks like in deep space.

The reason behind the water holding its shape in deep space is given in the caption. The surface tension of water holds it together in microgravity and the molecules of the substance “stick together”. The caption further explained how microgravity helps in studying the fundamentals of fluid dynamics and gives “scientists new ways to study disease, understand catastrophic mudflows on Earth, and find ways to improve consumer products.”

The video was posted on March 30 and within ten days, it has more than 24 lakh views and over 1.19 lakh likes. People in the comments discussed the video.

A user wrote, “If there is no gravity in space Why is the bubble moving downwards when they move the water bag?”

To this, others replied, “First off, there is gravity, it’s just not enough to hold people down to the spacecraft. Second, surface tension causes the water to try to stay with the bag.”

Another user wrote – “Interesting to note, within the bubble his face is mirrored and upside down. Does this have to do with refraction and the true angle of light? Apologies if I don’t make sense… I would completely goof off in the name of science. Keep up the fantastic work team.”

