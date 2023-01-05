WATCH: Ice Flows Out of Water Pipelines as Kashmir Faces Intense Cold Wave

Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city recorded the coldest midnight of the season so far on Thursday, January 5. With the mercury dipping as low as -6.4 degree Celsius, people in the valley are experiencing difficulties in even going through their day-to-day activities. Things as basic as getting access to water for household purposes become strenuous when the temperatures drop below the freezing point. Currently, Kashmir is experiencing Chilla-i-Kalan, a 40-day period of extreme weather during which the likelihood of snowfall is highest.

In a video that has surfaced over the internet, one can see that a pipe that, in normal scenarios have water flowing through it, actually had ice flowing coming out of it. Locals had no choice but to light fires under the water pipelines in order to melt the water supply because of the extreme weather conditions. Not only were portions of the Dal lake in Srinagar frozen, but many other bodies of water were as well. This time of year, the valley is known for experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

#WATCH | Ice Flows Out Of Pipes In Kashmir, Parts Of Iconic Dal Lake Freeze https://t.co/OdTJ5xPwGc pic.twitter.com/q08DslicZa— NDTV (@ndtv) January 5, 2023

The area will have dry weather and chilly nights throughout the next few days. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted clear skies through January 7, which will cause the temperature in the area to drop even further. The weather is predicted to be gloomy with a chance of snowfall and rain in the area from January 8 to January 10.

After the 40-day harsh winter, a less severe cold wave continues with a 20-day cold spell named “Chillai-Khurd” (little cold) and a 10-day “Chillai-Bachha” (baby cold).

The Weather Channel reports that with a temperature of – 9.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam in South Kashmir was the coldest location in Jammu & Kashmir. -7. 5 degrees Celsius was the lowest temperature ever recorded in Gulmarg. The lowest temperatures were reported in the Ladakh region at -19.2 degree Celsius in Kargil and minus 15.2 degree Celsius in Leh. While the mercury in Jammu plummeted to 7.3 degrees Celsius, it was 6.3 degrees Celsius in Katra.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here