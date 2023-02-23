Not long ago, we witnessed the Supertech’s Twin Towers in Noida being razed within seconds. Something similar happened in China where unfinished buildings for years were demolished in 2021. The one-minute-long video shared on Twitter is a compilation of several high-rise buildings torn down within seconds just like a deck of cards. The video opens with buildings crumbling in the blink of an eye. After a few frames, it has a clip of several unfinished buildings falling simultaneously.

The video also has aerial footage of the building dropping down within seconds. According to Vice, the aerial footage showed 14 buildings in the Southwestern city of Kunming collapse in a controlled demolition on August 27, 2021. The blast failed to destroy the 15th high-rise which was torn down three days later.

The caption of the tweeted video read: “China destroying unfinished high-rises.”

Watch the video here:

The micro-blogging site users have mixed reactions to the video, some of the users are stunned and their minds were blown by the amazing technique used by China while some are concerned with the environment.

One of the users said, “Amazing none of them implode on themselves.”

Another person explained the reason for China demolishing the unfinished building. “China has adopted a “build, pause, demolish, repeat" policy as officials try to limit supply to prevent a drop in property prices and increase economic activity through construction. Flats could accommodate 75 mn. The flat vacancy rate in China is 12.1 per cent, the highest among most of the country.”

One more user commented, “All that wasted energy and resources. Maybe Teepee is better.”

The video has received more than 11.3 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier on August 28, last year, a battle of nine years came to an end in just a matter of nine seconds for Emerald Court residents when the Supertech twin towers were demolished. The demolition, done through implosion by engineering company Edifice Engineering, left behind a mountain of debris. No damage to nearby properties was reported. The demolition incurred a loss of Rs 900 crore to Supertech, according to a company source.

