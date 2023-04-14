Watch: Influencer Teaches Internet The Similarities Between Korean And Hindi

If you are active on social media, then you must have come across several posts from Korean influencers. While some of them are fans of Bollywood, others make videos regarding their culture. Jeongwon is one such social media sensation, whose Instagram timeline is filled with relevant videos of Korean food, culture, language and tradition. In his latest share, he claimed that anyone who knows Hindi can speak Korean in 30 seconds. Surprising, right? Let’s decode what he meant.

It is true that learning a new language is challenging and requires effort, time and patience, with years of dedication and practice. Jeongwon claims in his latest post, “You can speak Korean in 30 seconds if you know Hindi.” Throughout the video, he puts together various Hindi words, together which form similar phrases in the Korean language. The video has received more than 1.6 million views and has left the internet amazed.

The clip begins with him saying, “If you know Hindi, you can learn to speak Korean in 30 seconds.” He adds, “I am going to teach you 5 sentences. Say Rang and Hai. Put them together, and say Salanghae. Now you can say I love you in Korean. Second, Haan (yes) Ji (sir or respectful way to call someone) Ma (mom), is Hajima meaning “don’t do it”. He also taught that the Hindi word Jaa in Korean means “to go to sleep.” Ek ghar chhota means a small house in Hindi, but in Korean, it means “this is good.” And finally, Kabhi Kabhi translates to “that was close” and “you almost made it.”

Users were in awe at the similar-sounding words, which had completely different meanings in both languages. One user wrote, “I loved the concept of using Hindi words to sync with Korean words. I use it with my Korean friends. Recent one ‘kaise kiya’.” Another user pointed out similarities between Korean and other Indian languages. The user wrote, “Korean is a little bit similar to Tamil.” One more wrote, “That was a good explanation!”

