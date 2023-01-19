Watch: It Rained Here But Only at One Spot, And We All Are Stunned

The world is full of mysteries. Whether escaping a dangerous accident just by the stroke of luck or passing an examination with flying colours without the required preparation, these small miracles often leave us stunned. One such video that beautifully captures the umpteen wonders of Nature shows a miraculous formation of clouds, resulting in spurts of rain in just one place, while the rest of the area experiences zero rainfall. The now-viral clip has caught the attention of netizens, who were unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the peculiar phenomenon.

The footage was dropped on Twitter by a user named Figen, on January 16. The 16-second clip reveals a person recording the unnatural occurrence at an undisclosed location. The video shot on outdoor premises shows the place experiencing rainfall in one single place, creating a pool of water in one portion of the street. However, much to the surprise of social media users, the rest of the street remains unnaturally dry, owing to a lack of rainfall.

One of the cloud has malfunctioned. pic.twitter.com/7AZHTtFJ0g— Figen (@TheFigen_) January 16, 2023

To prove that the string of water was not being poured from any house hose, the person recording the video even pointed their camera up toward the sky to reveal the source. A group of passersby walking on the sidewalk appears to be stunned by the strange rainfall and look up, unable to believe their eyes.

“One of the clouds has malfunctioned,” read the hilarious caption of the tweet. As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, the Twitter population queued up in the comments to share their reactions. “It’s a glitch in the matrix. The simulation has glitched,” joked one user. “There’s a cloaked alien ship leaking up there,” noted another. A third individual quipped, “Lol. “GEOSTORM”… The government manipulates the weather!! And they blame it on “Climate Change.”

It’s a glitch in the matrix.The simulation has glitched. pic.twitter.com/0T8qYa3yu9— Karma 覚 (@iambhutia) January 17, 2023

There’s a cloaked alien ship leaking up there.— Alan (Certified Fact Checker) (@AAllasson) January 17, 2023

Lol. “GEOSTORM”… The government manipulates the weather!! And they blame it on “Climate Change”…— R Rome (@RRome20) January 16, 2023

Although the reason for the abnormal rainfall is still shrouded in mystery, the incident is an intriguing watch for sure. So far, the viral video has collected more than 15.7 million views and received over 245.6k likes on the microblogging platform. Were you amazed by the video as well?

