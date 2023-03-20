A Jaipur traffic constable went about and beyond the call of duty and is now being rightly lauded as a hero. The cop was caught on camera rescuing a pigeon strangled in a kite string. His quick thinking and actions saved a life. When constable Shri Prem Singh saw the helpless bird dangling in mid-air, he knew he had to act fast. But with no ladder or equipment available, he had to get creative. So, he stopped a bus on its way and climbed on top of it. With the nimbleness of a seasoned acrobat, Singh made his way to the top of the vehicle, carefully reaching the pigeon, he untangled it from the kite string. Captioned, “Jaipur Traffic Constable Shri Prem Singh showed empathy, sense of urgency and saved the bird struggling in string of kite fliers,” the daring rescue was captured on camera.

The footage quickly went viral on social media. Users couldn’t get enough of the constable’s kindness in saving the bird and praised him for his bravery and resourcefulness. It just goes to show that sometimes, a little out-of-the-box thinking is all it takes to make a big difference. A Facebook user wrote, “Kindness should be the only ornament of humankind. It is great that some of us do have that and that’s why the world still has a bit of goodness left.”

“I am very happy to watch this beautiful video early this morning. It is worth watching such a sweet gesture of Prem ji sir,” another user commented.

A comment read, “Great. Big salute to the police constable. You are a role model for the entire humans.”

This is not the only animal rescue clip taking the internet by storm. An Instagram reel showed a boy rescuing a snake after tremendous difficulties. He was being guided by people, who shared how a snake was struggling for its life in a pond. Without giving it a second thought, the boy carefully enters the pond and tries to rescue the snake. Despite slipping and being attacked by the snake a few times, the boy remained resolute in his decision to save the reptile. Eventually, he succeeded in rescuing it from the pond by using a tool to rescue it carefully. The video concludes with the boy displaying the snake, which appears quite terrifying when viewed up close.

