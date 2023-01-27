If you talk about the most developed country in the world, Japan is surely in contention. From astounding skyscrapers to mesmerising robotics and mind-blowing automobile facilities like the bullet train, Japan has it all. Another impressive example of Japan’s city planning is the well-maintained drains. The drains in the tech-savvy country are so clean that fish float in them. One such old video of Japan’s amazing drainage facility is being widely circulated all over social media leaving netizens stunned. The video shows numerous koi fish swimming in the canal, giving the impression that these aquatic animals are kept inside an aquarium.

The visual clip that is gaining momentum once again was dropped on Twitter on August 21, 2020, by Chief Digital Evangelist Vala Afshar. “The drainage canals in Japan are so clean they have Koi fishes swimming in it," read the tweet.

The video reveals a man recording a drainage system in Japan. At first, the drain looks like every ordinary canal, constructed from stone and cement. However, once the man brings his recorder close to the water in the channel, netizens get the surprise of their life.

Inside the drainage waters, a school of koi fish of various shapes, sizes, and colours can be seen swimming. The water appears to be quite clean and pure, giving the perfect glimpse of the fish.

Since being uploaded the video has received multiple reactions from social media users who were left spellbound by the amazing establishment. “How. Is. That. Possible,” questioned one user in disbelief. “- Wait, you mean that’s not a fish pond??” quipped another. “It is more like a concentration camp for fish,” joked a third. “Wish we could all be so clean. Unfortunately so many in this world just don’t care,” pointed out another individual.

So far, the video has collected more than 7.6 million views with more than 23.2k likes on the microblogging platform. Did this beautiful drainage canal make you stupefied as well?

