Watch: Kids' Adorable Interaction With Monkeys Leaves The Internet Divided

There’s nothing more pleasing and satisfying than watching animal videos in a loop on social media. Every now and then, we come across adorable videos of animals online and it is so tough to put our phones down when we watch babies playing with animals. A similar video has surfaced online in which a group of monkeys can be seen surrounding a child. The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram in November last year. The video, taken through a mobile camera, shows a little kid sitting on the floor of what appears to be a temple. The child is seen sitting in the courtyard of the temple and a few monkeys start surrounding him one by one.

While some reach out to the kid to touch him, others hold the toddler’s hand playfully. A few of the mischievous monkeys also sniff the kid and plant kisses on his head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@magic._.editz_)

The kid shows no signs of fear or anxiety as he looks at the monkeys, even petting them occasionally. The monkeys also seem unnaturally calm in the toddler’s presence, behaving gently with the kid. Of what appears to be a purely coincidental move, one of the monkeys is even recorded touching the baby’s feet, in the last few seconds of the video, as if he is some kind of a deity.

The video has grabbed the attention of several social media users. While some have drawn similarities between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, others were not pleased with the video. One user pointed out the irresponsibility of the parents and wrote, “The parents/guardian should be penalised for recklessly allowing the infant to be under dangerous animals.” Another user wrote, “Level of stupidity just for a video, shame!”. A third individual condemned the video and stated, “Not safe.”

So far, the video has garnered over 17 million views on Instagram. What are your thoughts on this viral clip?

