Watch: Leopard Comes Out Of Jungle, Sees The Cow, And Then...

Living in the forest has a rule, “the hunter hunts." The weak must yield to the strong. The powerful triumphs over the weak and lives his life with a full stomach. That is, the end of one’s life determines the other’s lifeline. Many videos of struggle and hunting in the woods can be found on social media. But, at the moment, a video in which, despite seeing the prey, the hunter does something that no one could have predicted.

On Instagram, vikrantsmaik, a video of a leopard acting against his instincts is going viral. The cow was grazing grass next to the leopard, who emerged from the forest and was crossing the road. Instead of hunting the cow, the leopard walked past it and returned to the forest. People were taken aback when they saw what transpired in the video.

The viral video shows a leopard standing on a road after emerging from the forest. Some people were passing by and captured the leopard on their cameras. A cow grazed next to the leopard on the road while the leopard looked on. Onlookers assumed that as soon as the hunter was drawn to the cow, he would attack it and make it his prey.

Even after seeing his prey, the leopard did not attack or harm it. Rather, even after seeing the cow, the hunter went towards the forest, staying very close to it. But when the leopard came in front of the cow, she became terrified seeing him so close to her. The onlookers were also surprised when the leopard passed quietly without harming the cow. According to this, the leopard was not hungry, which is why it did not harm anyone.

