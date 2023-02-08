CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Leopard Attack in Ghaziabad Court Complex, Several Injured
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Leopard Attack in Ghaziabad Court Complex, Several Injured

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 18:51 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The leopard at Ghaziabad court.

The leopard at Ghaziabad court.

A video shows the leopard behind a window grille inside the Ghaziabad court premises.

A leopard entered the Ghaziabad district court complex in Uttar Pradesh and attacked several people today. A video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows the big cat behind a window grille inside the court premises. A few lawyers are seen carrying an injured person, who appears to have been attacked by the leopard.

The clip also shows another person with a bloodied face sitting against a wall and writhing in pain after being attacked. A huge crowd gathered at the court premise as the leopard caused panic among the people.

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl

— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

In pictures and videos uploaded by users on social media, a man can be seen with blood-stained shirt and a handkerchief wrapped his wound. One of the videos shows another person sitting on the ground with bite marks on his arm while another man appeared to have suffered injuries on his head.

The incident has elicited several reactions from users on Twitter. “Too much encroachment by humans,” a person wrote.

Another user took the opportunity to highlight the longstanding problem of pending cases with the court.

“Isko bhi Aagli tarik mili hogi (He also must have got another hearing date)” a user said referring to the leopard.

One user suggested that the leopard entered the court as he is left with no habitat.

In December last year, a leopard killed a 20-year-old man in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. The person, identified as Harendra Nayak, was returning from his uncle’s house in Kushwaha village in the evening when he was attacked by the big cat, according to a forest officer.

The official informed that the leopard pounced on the neck of the boy, who died on spot. This was the fourth such incident in the last 20 days, he added.

first published:February 08, 2023, 18:09 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 18:51 IST
