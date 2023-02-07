The Internet is flooded with countless animal videos. From exhibiting adorable activities by cute pets to wild animals proving their dominance in the jungle by attacking their prey, there is no dearth of interesting content about animals and birds. And why not? After all, such content is much loved by users and goes crazy viral. Well, continuing the trajectory, once again the internet has brought forth a video of two lionesses attacking a zebra. While this is a very common site on any wildlife channel, such attacks usually end up in a chase. The latest video has garnered much attention on the internet, as the poor zebra couldn’t detect its predator coming due to “upwind”. This resulted in the zebra not even getting a moment to even run for its life. And to survive in the wild, the most common rule is to put effort into saving your life.

The now-viral video came to light after a YouTube channel called Maasai Sightings shared it online. As per the description of the video, the video was recorded in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. While sharing the video, the channel took to the description of the video to reveal the real reason why the zebra didn’t run. The description read, “A zebra herd was upwind in the direction of the lions and didn’t smell them coming.” The video opens by showing two lionesses moving slowly toward a herd of zebras, who are grazing the field. In a bid to blend in with the grass and to trick zebras’ eyes, the lioness can be seen bending down while walking. After walking slowly for quite some time, the moment the lioness realises that she is close enough to its prey, it can be seen speeding up and attacking the zebra from behind on its back.

As the zebra falls due to the weight of the lioness, another lioness can be seen coming from behind and attacking its throat, while the rest of the herd can be seen running away from the three. Toward the end of the video, three more lionesses can be seen joining them. As soon as the video was shared on the internet, several users took to the comments section to point out the reason, the zebra couldn’t detect the lionesses coming from behind. One user commented, “Notice the shape of the grass. It shows the wind direction was from the zebra toward the lions. That’s why the zebra couldn’t detect the scent of the approaching lions.” Many wondered why the zebra didn’t kick the lioness. A second user wrote, “Crazy if those other zebras would’ve helped he might’ve survived. They have a strong kick and a powerful bite too. Their aggression is the reason why we don’t ride them around like horses.”

The user was pointing to an old viral video from Maasai Mara, wherein a zebra kicked back a lioness, who was trying to attack the herbivores from behind.

The video went crazy viral, leaving the users astonished by unveiling the kicking power of zebras.

