WATCH: Little Boys' Hilarious Game of Passing Flour Over Their Heads is a Masterclass in Team Work

Games might just sound like a fun way to spend your time, but it is more than that. Playing the right games and the right way is a proper stimulation for your brain disguised as fun. Take this game for an example: passing something over your head while blindfolded. It might sound like just another fun game, but in fact, it is more than that. Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim shared this clip on his Twitter and captioned it, “The quality of communication erodes with too many unnecessary layers.” You can certainly see how that is unfolding. As rows of boys sit one behind another, the game is set to be played. They are all blindfolded and holding a plate over the head of the person in front of them. All they got to do is rely on each other and pass the flour over their head. Sounds simple? It is anything but! Check it out here:

The quality of communication erodes with too many unnecessary layers. pic.twitter.com/5ZCI1Lvb67 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) January 5, 2023

Social media users found the entire situation unfolding quite hilarious. Several had their take on it. One user pointed out that this was quite similar to the Telephone Game, where people whisper a message into another person’s ear. It is all about what message remains at the end. Or in this case how much flour one has in the end. Several others compared it to information being passed around. A Twitter user wrote, “Interesting and insightful game for kids at school level.”

Interesting and insightful game for kids @ school level.👍— Dudey (@dudey005) January 5, 2023

RELATED STORIES Video: School Kids Cry Their Eyes Out After Watching Their Fathers Toil Hard at Work

“You are right but this clip is more about coordination gone wrong…” read another tweet.

You are right but this clip is more about coordination😂😂 gone wrong…— Dr.Navhya (@DrNavhya) January 5, 2023

“We try to collaborate smarter in our team, but some days…” wrote another user followed by laughing emojis.

We try to collaborate smarter in our team, but some days… 🤣🤣 https://t.co/uOVJppy4ZO— Anja Hoffmann (@AnjaHoffmann) April 5, 2022

Playing can certainly help kids learn valuable life lessons. Remember the “slow and steady wins the race” lesson? A child proved that to be true in a clip shared on Twitter. Participating in a lemon spoon race, he starts the slowest among all the other kids. However, as other kids find their lemons falling off their spoons, he reaches the finish line successfully with the lemon well-balanced. The child ends up winning the race. He seemed to have figured out that it was not smart to rush, instead, it was better to not hurry and take it slow. After all, there was no chance of winning without the lemon. He even ends up getting applauded in the end for his smart efforts.

Slow and steady wins the race. —Aesop pic.twitter.com/6yaixiJvER— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 9, 2022

Do you think games are more than just fun?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here