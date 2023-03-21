A heartwarming video of a family’s reunion with its lost dog has left people on the internet emotional. It was in January when the pet dog Leo went missing. The family’s world felt shattered, and they looked for the dog everywhere, but Leo was nowhere to be found. The family continued the search despite no success initially. It seemed that they might never get to see their pet dog again. And then one day everything changed.

They located Leo and learned that the lost pet was given shelter by another family. Now, a video of their reunion has taken social media by storm. In the clip, a little girl can be seen bursting into tears after meeting the pet dog for the first time in almost two months. The dog also appeared to be elated as he continuously waged his tail moving in circles to reach the little girl.

They were initially separated by a gate but as soon as it opened, Leo rushed out to hug his family members. If the video is anything to go by, it seemed that the moment was equal parts happy and emotional for all the members of the family. The video was shared on the Twitter page of Good News Correspondent. “This dog named Leo went missing in January. Last week he was found. This was the moment he was reunited with his family,” read the caption. Watch the video here:

This dog named Leo went missing in January. Last week he was found. This was the moment he was reunited with his family 🐶😭🐾 pic.twitter.com/7MyAa9fsEw— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) March 18, 2023

In a span of a couple of days, the video amassed over 1.1 million views and more than nine thousand likes on Twitter. A barrage of users dropped emotional responses in the reply section. A user wrote, “If anyone ever doubts the power of unconditional love here is proof.”

If anyone exery doubts the power of unconditional love here is proof.— Steve (@Steve_667788) March 18, 2023

Another commented, “That’s precious that little girl had me crying.”

That’s precious that little girl had me 😭— ❤️🇬🇧 (@MarieMarch4) March 19, 2023

One user asked, “What took them so damn long to open the gate? They have been apart long enough.”

What took them so damn long to open the gate? They have been apart long enough.— Kat (@jamamizo) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “Her reaction is all the reason why pets are family.”

😩😩🐶❤️ Her reaction is all the reason why pets are family.— ღDeniseッღ 데니스 (@Deeswishh) March 19, 2023

The details regarding how Leo went missing and was found weren’t shared by the Twitter page. Meanwhile, the identity of the pet family also remains unclear. But it appears that it was a happy ending for them and all’s well that ends well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here