WATCH: Live Spider Removed From a Woman's Ear, Internet Says 'New Fear Unlocked'

There can be several causes behind an earache. A dental abscess, ear infections, and throat infections are all that people expect. No one expects it to be a live spider casually hanging out in your ear cavity. This woman went through that nightmare when she had a live spider removed from her ear. Or more accurately, when it decided to walk out on its own. The clip was shared by Unilad on their Instagram handle. The camera is held in front of the woman’s ear. Soon enough a tiny spider casually strolls out. Check out the clip here:

Some social media users called it stuff out of a nightmare. Others were wondering what kind of spider it was. Others still, however, said at least the spider was cute. A few even said that they might keep it as a pet. Just not in their ear. “Nope, that’s her pet. It came out all by itself, that’s where it lives!” wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “Okay but he’s so cute. It was like a side quest in a video game ‘you found me!’”

“Me: I’m gonna scroll on Instagram for a bit to distract me from the anxious thoughts storming in my head. Instagram: Here, have a video of a spider crawling out of a woman’s ear,” commented another user.

A few users answered other user’s inquiries after the species of the spider. They mentioned the cute creature was called the Jumping Spiders. According to Live Science, these are the largest family of spiders. There are more than 6,380 species identified according to the World Spider Catalog. The jumping spiders vary widely in appearance, habitat and preferred prey. The largest is the Hyllus Giganteus, which can be 0.98 inches in length. Smaller species, on the other hand, like the Habronattus Pyrrithrix, range from 0.19 to 0.3 inches in length. Regardless of the species though, jumping spiders have impressive eyesight. These four pairs of eyes, including a large, forward-facing principle pair are what makes them look rather Muppet-like and cute. Their eyes are what makes them stand out amongst other species of spiders.

