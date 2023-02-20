It takes serious courage to go out there and perform in front of a live audience. There can be so many worries that can plague your mind—especially wondering how the audience would respond to it. Though when a performance is as excellent as this one, it is sure to become a hit among everyone watching. An Instagram user shared a clip of himself performing the title track from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hit 2003 movie Tere Naam. The original song features vocals of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Charming the streets of Southall, London, and the people on the internet alike, the musician delivered a performance worth praising. Several people had stopped to enjoy the melodious vocals and many were seen capturing it on their cameras.

Stunned by the soulful performance, people on the internet filled the comment section with heart emojis. Many remarked that they loved the melodious voice of the singer. Others were charmed by how his hair had some resemblance to Salman Khan in the movie. An Instagram user commented, “Beautiful song, beautifully sung.”

“The hair to go with it,” another comment read.

A few had requested the singer to let them know in advance when and where he is performing again. Others had suggestions or asked him to visit certain places in and around England. A comment read, “Wembley mein kab aa rahe ho? (When are you coming to Wembley?)”

Street performances are taking over the internet these days. Previously, a clip shared on Instagram, featured two dancers in white shirts perfectly paired with flowy Lehengas, Dupattas, and Kada in one hand. The two Indian Canadian dancers, Alex Wong and Jainil Mehta took to the streets of NYC and showed the perfect performance on the hit Bollywood track Dola Re Dola. They recreated the signature steps on the peppy song from the hit Bollywood movie Devadas. Covering the famous dance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit the duo grooved bare feet on the streets of New York City. The perfect moves were ever bound to win over the people watching them on the streets and around the internet.

For social media users, they had not only nailed the dance with their exemplary moves, but their entire performance was perfect with the traditional ensemble they had adorned to make it complete.

