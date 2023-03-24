A mesmerising video of a giant whale that is doing rounds on the internet will definitely leave you awestruck. Shared on the Instagram page of Unilad, the short clip features the majestic view of a massive blue whale passing under a boat. The serene video is accentuated by the backdrop of the never-ending blue sky that surrounds the boat. Seated on it are three people, who quickly begin to capture the dreamy moment on their mobile devices. One of them can also be seen extending a selfie stick near the water level to get a closer look at the aquatic being.

The blue whale after passing under the boat, comes up for a split second only to disappear back again into the ocean water. The details regarding where the incident was recorded remain unclear but the video has left social media users utterly fascinated. Take a look at the incredible view here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNILAD (@unilad)

In less than a day, the clip that looks straight out of a mystical tale has amassed more than three lakh views and over eleven thousand likes on Instagram. Along with the thunderous response, comes a string of astonishing reactions from animal lovers in the comment section. A user called the people on top of the boat lucky to have witnessed the incredible view, “Wow absolutely incredible, beautiful, and very lucky to see.” Another demanded an aerial view of the spotting incident, “Now I want to see the footage from that GoPro.”

One more said, “Woah it’s too big,” another agreed, “So huge seeing it like that!” Meanwhile, a user joked, “You better pray that the animal doesn’t jump.”

In a similar instance, another mesmerizing footage of a giant whale circling around a paddleboarder previously came to the fore. The visuals displayed how the aquatic animal stayed right underneath the paddleboard, swimming and circling closer to the lone human as the video progressed. At one point in the clip, the whale’s fin gently brushed the boat but it didn’t cause any harm to the human. Toward the end, the massive view swam away but the aerial view of the brief encounter quickly garnered the massive attention of internet users. Check out the footage below:

When it comes to giant whale encounters, it doesn’t get cooler than this paddleboarder’s experience 🐋 pic.twitter.com/1zFD1Tlhsc— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 2, 2023

The video that was shared by NowThis News has racked up over six lakh views on Twitter. Fascinating, isn’t it?

