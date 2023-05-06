Watch: Man Climbs Pole To Save Himself From Attacking Bull But…

You must have heard of Spain’s San Fermín Festival where people engage in running with bulls. These bulls are left loose while the people participating in the perilous game, run along with them, with beating hearts, trying to save their lives. Bulls are generally deemed to be quite aggressive beasts. If someone comes in a face-off with an angry bull, they can even throw the person off with their sharp horns, causing immediate death. Recently, a video of a man, trying his best to save his life from the grips of a dangerous bull, has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The now-viral visual footage was shared on Instagram on March 3. It opens with a sturdy-looking bull charging toward a man, trying to attack him. The helpless man to save his precious life swiftly climbs onto a metallic pole, installed at the edge of the street. As soon as the bull darts toward the man, he crawls upward, pulling up his feet, to escape the beast and its deadly-looking horns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutty Kalaivanan (@kuttykalaivanan)

The raging bull, eyeing the man, walks back and forth around the pole, lest the man makes any mistake and it gets a chance to pounce on him. If you think that the man will be saved once the bull gets tired of waiting for him to come down and go on its own, you are mistaken. Upon closer inspection, you will find that a rope is tied around the bull’s neck, which in turn is attached to the pole where the man has climbed. Until a passerby removes the rope, there is no way the man can leave the premises unharmed.

But, although there were plenty of onlookers at the spot, no one was brave enough to help the poor man, evidently frightened to risk their own life. The heart-stopping video concludes with the bull sprinting across a nearby field and returning to the pole once again. Netizens were presumably left speechless at the video, filling the comment section with surprised emojis, while others dropped prayer emojis, wishing that the man be saved.

So far, the video has collected over 7 million views on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here