CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » BUZZ » Watch: Man Enters Cage Full of Lions And Then...
1-MIN READ

Watch: Man Enters Cage Full of Lions And Then...

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 13:38 IST

Delhi, India

It shows how a man is trapped among several lions locked in a cage.

It shows how a man is trapped among several lions locked in a cage.

In the video, the man could be seen caught among the ferocious lions who attacked him and did not let him escape.

In a tragic accident, a person was attacked by a group of lions after he entered the animal’s cage. The video was shared by an Instagram user sumit_vishkarma2 and it became viral in just a couple of hours. In the video, the man could be seen caught among the ferocious lions, who attacked him and didn’t let him escape.

The video has amassed thousands of views and hundreds of likes. It shows how a man is trapped among several lions locked in a cage. Seeing the video, it seems that the lions have been trained to survive with humans. But despite that, they turned into dreaded hunters and attacked the person standing in front of them.

Check out the video here

Lion attacked a person, Viral Video, Viral video of lion’s attack

RELATED NEWS

There have been several incidents where humans were attacked by ferocious lions because of their foolish behaviour. The video is heart-wrenching to watch and teaches why one should be cautious in the presence of wild animals.

But what has grabbed the most attention is how the people standing there were recording the video of the incident and making no effort to save the human. One social media user commented on the video, “That at least he should have taken a stick in his hand, shouldn’t he?”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. viral video
first published:December 24, 2022, 13:38 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 13:38 IST
Read More