Watch: Man Feeding Squirrels And Birds Is The Most Beautiful Thing On Internet Today

“No act of kindness no matter how small is ever wasted." Standing in the 21st century, this proverb by Greek storyteller Aesop still rings true. Humanity and kindness are the two integral parts of human life, which gives the world its meaning.

While, in this fast-paced world, we tend to get swayed in the constant hustle and bustle, this man seems to have understood the true essence of life: enjoying the little things. With a heart as pure as gold, the individual’s kind gesture of feeding squirrels and birds has spread a sense of warmth among social media users.

The heartwarming video was uploaded on Twitter on December 23. The now-viral clip captures a man, sitting on the pavement. He is encircled by flocks of birds and a scurry of squirrels, some mounted on his lap, while others on his shoulder, and a few more perched upon his head. The animals seem to be unafraid of the man, who smiles at the camera while feeding the little creatures.

They roam around him, scooting under his lap, going in and out of his bag, and munching on the food being given. From the video, it appears that the individual might have been feeding these birds and squirrels for a long time. This has paved the way for a beautiful bond to be forged among them. The man has successfully gained the trust of his little pals.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, social media users queued in the comments to laud the man for his humility and love towards animals. While one user expressed their astonishment and wrote, “I have never seen anything like this. Squirrels are very shy animals. How confidently they are coming to him is very surprising,” another noted, “Every creation of Almighty God needs care and affection so for sustainability we need to live and let the creation live to balance the ecosystem…” “This person is truly blessed aaawwww,” chimed in a third individual.

I have never seen anything like this. Squirrels are very shy animals. How confidently they are coming to him is really very surprising— tapan p (@patnaikt) December 23, 2022

Every creation of Almighty God needs care and affection so for sustainability we need to live and let the creation live to balance the ecosystem. Bharat Mata ki Jai 🇮🇳🍁🙏— BIJIT KHONGSIT (@BijitKhongsit) December 23, 2022

This person is truly blessed aaawwww— ❤ℂ𝕦𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝔻𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕪❤🤗 (@CutenessDaily_) December 23, 2022

Since being shared, the beautiful gesture of the man has drawn over 495.5k likes and more than 35.3k likes on Twitter. Did this video bring a smile to your face too?

