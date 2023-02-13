Starting a fire can be the easiest thing to do when you have a matchbox or lighter. But the game changes completely when you have to ignite fire without them. In such situations, this clip of a man starting a fire using a hammer and some science could come in handy. The video of a man igniting fire with the help of a hammer is going viral on the internet. The clip shows a man shattering a piece of wood before placing a piece of paper on a large and sturdy metal platform. Then he takes a hammer and a metal rod and begins beating it with the hammer, flipping the rod with each stroke. He touches the rod to the piece of paper, which catches fire after a few blows. Then he places the lit-up paper on the crushed pieces of wood, which catch fire as well.

“How a hammer can generate enough heat to start a fire,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

How a hammer can generate enough heat to start a fire.pic.twitter.com/kGDzjnkOCM— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 11, 2023

The video has amassed over 7.8 million views as of now. Social media users were stunned on seeing this technique of starting a fire. Some of them were even concerned about him hitting the hammer on his fingers. One of the users wrote, “Level of accuracy this guy shows really frightening. Little mistake, his fingers gone”.

level of accuracy this guy shows really frightening..little mistake, his fingers gone— abedo rahman (@abedo_rahman) February 11, 2023

Another user wrote, “This is not as easy as it looks, because it needs good strength and frequency, and most iron alloys this thick would get too soft and fall apart before reaching the temperature to actually start the fire, but in principle it’s possible”.

This is not as easy as it looks, cause it needs good strength and frequency, and most iron alloys this thick would get too soft and fall apart before reaching the temperature to actually start the fire, but in principle it's possible.— Anonymous Sentinelæ (@sentinelaeux) February 11, 2023

One more user wrote, “I am amazed by this guy’s skill and precision with that hammer. I would have lost all my fingers”.

I am amazed by this guy’s skill and precision with that hammer. I would have lost all my fingers.— kevberot (@kevberot) February 11, 2023

Previously, a video of a person igniting fire with the help of dry leaves, a pencil cell, and a chewing gum wrapper went viral on social media. The video featured a bowl with a few dry leaves and a man using a pencil cell to cut across the chewing gum wrapper in a specific way.

“How to start a fire with a battery and gum wrapper,” read the caption.

How to start a fire with a battery and gum wrapper pic.twitter.com/dGw2Q3A7TA— HOW TO… (@inwhatwayz) February 3, 2023

The tweet amassed over 1.12 lakh views and still counting.

