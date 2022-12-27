WATCH: Man Jumps on Railway Track to Stop a Moving Train, Here's What The Loco Pilot Does Next

While Indian Railways is doing everything in its power to make railways safer, some things are just out of their control. This clip shows a young man casually stepping onto the track and waving before getting off the track as the train looms closer. While the train driver pulled the break and no one was injured, that is not where the clip ends. The train driver takes it upon himself to teach the reckless man a lesson. He gets down from the train, rushes to the young man, and slaps him hard enough to make him tumble.

सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जहां ये व्यक्ति पटरी पर आकर चलती ट्रेन को रोकता है।फिर ट्रेन चालक ट्रेन से उतर कर इस व्यक्ति के कान और गाल थप्पड़ से गर्म कर देता है। pic.twitter.com/niKlSVCn2X — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 26, 2022

Social media users expressed their disappointment over the video. Not only were they put off by the reckless behaviour of the man, who looked drunk to most, but they were also disheartened by the reaction of other people present on site. Instead of pulling the man out of the way, all of them choose to make a video first. A Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know what is the intoxication of alcohol, which becomes life-threatening. Alcohol should be banned because we can’t expect alcoholics to stop drinking. Even if drinking comes at the cost of their or their family’s life. Can some gentleman please explain why alcohol not be banned?”

न जाने इतना क्या शराब का नशा है,जो जान पर बन आये,शराब को बंद कर देना चाहिए,क्योंकि?शराबियों से तो हम उम्मीद नही कर सकते कि वो शराब पीना छोड़ेंगे??🤨चाहें,उसके बदले में उनके व उनके परिवार की जान पर ही क्यों न बन आये😐😐आखिर!कोई सज्जन हमे समझाए की शराब क्यों नही बन हो सकता??😔😔— Palak🇮🇳 (@Palak76445852) December 26, 2022

“If the cameraman wanted, instead of making the video, he could have moved that person earlier,” read another tweet.

पत्लकार चाहता तो वीडीयो बनाने की जगह पहले ही उस व्यक्ति को हटा सकता था— Honey (@new33329787) December 26, 2022

Another user tweeted, “The funny thing is, there’s also a reporter and cameraman in the back, and instead of moving that person, they are busy making videos. News is important but a person’s life is not important. It was the prudence of the train driver that saved his life. Otherwise, the man would have died.”

मजेदार बात यह है कि पीछे संवाददाता और कैमरामैन भी मौजूद हैं,और उस व्यक्ति को पटरी से हटाने की बजाए वीडियो बनाने में मशगूल हैं,न्यूज जरूरी है लेकिन उस व्यक्ति की जान जरूरी नहीं है,वह तो ट्रेन ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से उसकी जान बच गई,नहीं तो हो जाता राम नाम सत्य,— अनिल कुमार सन्यासी (@anilalapuri) December 26, 2022

In a similar incident, an SUV narrowly escaped from being crushed by a train. The clip shared on Instagram showed that the car misses getting hit a few moments after being pushed by a truck. The SUV can be seen waiting at the train track crossing, but moments later a truck appears and pushes the SUV onto the tracks. While two men get out of the car to confront the truck driver, the driver of the car pushes the accelerator and saves himself and the car.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl9bY4kJH-r/

What do you think of these narrow escapes?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here