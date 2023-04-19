Watch: Man Loses His Cool Over Crying Baby On Plane, Yells At Flight Attendants

Traveling with babies on a flight is not an easy task, as many factors in mid-journey can make them feel cranky. But the situation turns worse when they begin to throw a fuss or cry leaving the parents as well as fellow passengers uncomfortable. Something similar occurred recently on a Southwest Airlines Flight to Florida. Footage of a man losing his calm over a crying baby has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the elderly is seen yelling at the baby’s parents and the flight attendants who tried to defuse the situation.

The video first surfaced on TikTok under the title “Belligerent passenger causes diversion” before it was re-shared on other social media platforms. The incident was recorded by a passenger on the flight when the unidentified man was trading heated arguments with two flight attendants. The angry passenger is recorded hurling profanities at the flight crew multiple times to express his frustration.

One crew member can be heard saying, “You’re yelling.” The angry man replies, “So is the baby.” At one point in the video, the woman seated beside the upset passenger was captured placing their head in their hands in a fed-up gesture. Toward the end, when the flight halted at Orlando, the man was asked to get down off the plane. But he refused to do so and is even seen explaining his frustration to a group of cops. Eventually, the man was deboarded by the police officers. Watch the video here:

The video has left the internet in splits, while some are criticizing the passenger for his rude antics, many have sided with him understanding his frustration. A user commented, “If you can’t handle the sound of a crying baby or toddler, maybe air travel or being in public isn’t for you. Personally, I’d be embarrassed by my inability to cope with something so basic that happens all the time. But I just believe that’s part of being a functioning adult.”

Another agreed, “How do you manage a baby that has pain because of air compression or decompression? If you are so fragile by a baby crying instead of having sympathy for the parents and baby, stay out of public places maybe.”

But a user shared, “I’m tryna hear him out.”

One more explained, “This is why I wish airlines could offer child-free flights! I’d pay extra, no questions asked.”

Southwest Airlines addressed the incident during an interaction with Today Online, claiming they do not have details about the flight, but they commend the crew members for their professionalism. The airline also issued an apology to other onboard customers who had to witness the argument.

