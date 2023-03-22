Summers are approaching. Soon, the sweat and heat waves will be back. During this season, the flora and fauna are affected the most. Over the years, the animals often leave their kingdom in search of water. Animals often suffer amid the sweltering heat. Humans can be seen lending them a helping hand, now and then. One such video is now making a buzz on social media that might indicate this statement’s truth. The clip, which is melting hearts on social media, shows a man giving water to a thirsty Coyote. It has garnered around 74,000 views so far.

The clip shared on Twitter shows a desert terrain, where a Coyote can be seen coming towards the man from a distance. After a few seconds, the man loosely tilts the bottle so that the thirsty Coyote can drink from it. The man then panned the camera, which showed that the sun had already set and it was getting dark. After that, he turned the Coyote to the other side and poured the remaining water on his body thoroughly, so it can get some relief from the heat.

The video concludes with the Coyote turning and drinking more water.

The tweet read: “He found a thirsty wolf in the desert and gave him some water.”

He found a thirsty wolf in the desert and gave him some water ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fK7e3L8ch9— Pier Pets (@PierPets) March 21, 2023

Social media users corrected the person sharing the clip, and said that it is a Coyote, not a wolf. One of the users wrote, “A Coyote you Mean! Still awesome though.”

A Coyote you Mean ! Still awesome tho ! 👍👍🙏🏻🤙 https://t.co/60Bx7BODFT— Drop Em (@GameCockFBFan) March 21, 2023

Another person commented, “He could use some food too. He looks so underfed.”

He could use some food too. He looks so underfed— Sharon (@olivari_sharon) March 21, 2023

A third user showed concern and said, “It’s not a wolf, it’s a coyote. Not good to wet him, in the cold of the night at the desert he could get sick.”

It's not a wolf, it's a coyote. Not good to wet him, in the cold of the night at the desert it could be get sick.— Anteofilia (@87Arlequin) March 21, 2023

This is not the first time when humans have helped animals in need.

Earlier, an incident took place in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), where locals helped an injured snake that was stranded in the middle of the street at night. The locals gathered around it and kept the animal company until a rescue team arrived at the place.

