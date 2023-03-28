The incredible sight of a man offering water to two cobra snakes in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh has gone viral on social media. As stated in the News 18 Local report, the man named Jitendra Sarathi is the head of the Wildlife Rescue Team. As seen in the video shared by News 18 Local, both cobras are angry and making hissing sounds. Undeterred by that, Jitendra tipped the bottle in the mouth of both reptiles and they lapped up the water quickly. Jitendra has shared more details about this incident in a conversation with News 18 Local.

According to Jitendra, the objective of his team was to leave both cobras in the forest. Both serpents were kept in boxes. While taking the reptiles to the jungle, Jitendra felt that he should carry a bottle as well, considering the high amount of humidity in the weather. Everything was going the right way, but things took a horrific turn when they reached the forest.

The moment Jitendra opened the boxes to provide a clear passage for the reptiles, they sat and spread their hoods as well. Both serpents were aggressive and they indicated it with their voice. Despite that Jitendra offered them water, and surprisingly they didn’t even harm him. Jitendra told the portal that it was a heartwarming experience to offer water to the cobra snakes. According to him, offering water to a thirsty creature is noble work and he felt happy after doing it.

A similar news incident was tweeted by the Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda in 2021. The IFS officer tweeted a video, in which a man is sitting close to a snake cobra with a plastic water bottle in his hand. He then gently prodded the snake to come closer to the opening of the bottle. Thirsty, the snake quickly lapped all the water. The music playing in the video’s background and picturesque natural surroundings made this video more impactful.

Love & water…Two best ingredients of life pic.twitter.com/dy3qB40m6N— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 16, 2021

Twitter users appreciated the man for showing immense courage but cautioned him to stay away from snakes.

Snakes are creepy. And dangerous.Please avoid such vids.— Deb (@BaralDebdutta) February 16, 2021

Another wondered what would happen after the snake’s thirst was quenched.

I was thinking of what might happen after the thirst is quenched ?— Shruti (@Shruti92774455) February 16, 2021

The video garnered more than 40,000 views.

