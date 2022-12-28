Watch: Man Pets Lion Inside Zoo Cage, What Followed Will Leave You Shocked

Despite several warnings against teasing animals in zoo enclosures, some people just fail to follow the instructions. Teasing and feeding wild animals, throwing pebbles, and making faces at them, all come under punishable offences. Triggering wild beasts might also follow life-altering repercussions. In a similar instance, a man was seen petting a lion in a zoo cage. However, what ensued is a stark reminder of why one should never venture too close to these untamed animals.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter on December 26. The 15-second-long footage captures a group of men fooling around near a cage of lions. While one of them was busy poking his hands inside the cage, the other started petting the mighty beast, as if it were a domestic pet. Although the lions seemed unbothered at first, things took an unexpected turn quickly.

When one of the men tried petting the head of the lion, the wild animal rose from the ground and lurched at him as if to bite off his finger. The man was quick to remove his hand from the cage, sensing danger. Just by a stroke of luck, he was able to save his fingers from getting crushed by the lion.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, several users were quick to lambast the foolishness of the men in the video. “Left hands are overrated. Might as well feed the lion this tasty five-finger snack!~Him. Probably,” wrote one sarcastically. “That is not a housecat,” criticised another.

So far, the video has garnered over 22k views and received more than 500 likes on Twitter. However, not everyone is as lucky as this man. In another horrifying incident, a Jamaican zookeeper had his ring finger ripped off by a lion when he poked his finger inside the wild animal’s cage.

The blood-curdling video opened with the zookeeper sticking his finger inside a chain-linked cage and teasing the animal. Although the lion looked visibly irritated and snarled at the man, he kept on poking it just for fun. However, taking the man by shock, the angry lion struck back at him, with its jaw clamped around his finger. The harder the zoo keeper tried to pull away his hand, the lion tugged on harder, until the man lost his finger.

