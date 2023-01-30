Only the lucky men get to date the girl of their dreams and even fewer get to tie the nuptial knot with them. Proposing a girl the right way is a critical task and Divyadeep Bhatnagar has got it right. He went all the way to Antwerp, Belgium, known as the world’s diamond capital to get a ring for his partner Sukriti Bhatnagar. Not just that, he also prepared a dance number along with his friends before surprising his girlfriend. He captioned the reel, “If she’s important to you, show her. Yay! She said yes. Love you @sukritibhatnagar_ #SuGetsDivine #engagement #engaged #proposal #shesaidyes." Take a look:

The clip describes how Divyadeep wished to propose to his girlfriend and travelled to Belgium. After reaching there, he took a train to reach the world’s diamond capital, Antwerp. Divyadeep did meticulous research before going to the diamond district and decided to choose the best ring out of many amazing options available. After choosing one of the finest rings available, he thought of gifting it to Sukriti in the most special way.

For this, he went a step ahead and booked an entire auditorium. Yes, you read it right, an entire auditorium and also choreographed an amazing proposal dance with his college friends that accentuated the fun quotient of the proposal. The clip ended with Sukriti agreeing to Divyadeep’s proposal and the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage serving as the perfect background track.

Divyadeep’s partner Sukriti and his friends were left teary-eyed with the level of effort and appreciated him for beautifully proposing to his partner. Sukriti thanked him by commenting, “Thank you for always going an extra mile for me and making all our moments extra special! handsome boy."

The Instagram reel revealing Divyadeep’s journey for this dreamy proposal has garnered more than 3,44,000 views.

