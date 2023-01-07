Watch: Man Runs Behind Tiger With Cell Phone In Hand, Video Infuriates Internet

A trip to the forests makes for a memorable experience for many. If you have ever been on a jungle safari, then you must have noticed forest tour guides giving you strict instructions on following the rules of the jungles. Most importantly, they ask you to stay put and maintain a pin-drop silence if you happen to spot a predator, such as a tiger. However, some people just can’t seem to follow the rules.

Recently, a shocking video of a man chasing a tiger to capture a picture of the predator has irked the internet. The short video clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on January 5. And it is a classic example of everything that you should not do while inside national parks or sanctuaries.

“This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of a few morons are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts and ask yourfriends to be sensible during wildlife safaris,” read the tweet.

This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of few morons are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask ur friends to be sensible during wildlife safari’s. pic.twitter.com/jzUxd1oc6V— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 5, 2023

The eight-second video opens with a man, wearing a camouflage army-print attire, running foolishly behind a tiger. He can be spotted carrying a mobile phone in his hands aimed at the striped predator, indicating that he intended to capture the majestic beast in his camera roll. Without giving a second thought, the individual darts behind the tiger that was walking just a few hundred meters ahead of him.

Luckily, the animal had its back turned away from the man. But, his silly behaviour caught the attention of the nearby tourists, who were also recording the video from a jeep. One visitor was even heard saying, “Pagal insaan hai kya?”

Soon after the now-viral clip surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, infuriated social media users shared their reactions to such a foolish occurrence. “This person needs to be booked and punished,” wrote one angry user.

“I have been to a few safaris and this is an absolute no-no from all viewpoints: safety, morality, environmental boundaries… this is making me angry for some reason,” noted another.

“Indian tourists, air travellers, visitors to wildlife parks/secluded islands/hill stations are always loud, garrulous and are untidy/messy. Before taking them into the wildlife reserves, they should be given a 10-15 min talk about protocols to be followed. Violators must be fined,” pointed out a third individual.

So far, the video has garnered over 43.4 thousand views, with more than 600 likes on Twitter.

