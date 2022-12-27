WATCH: Man Serves Huge Feast of Bananas to Monkeys, Internet Heaps Praise on Him

Forests are not the only places where animals are spotted. In India, marketplaces and metro stations have been frequented by monkeys, glimpses of which have also been captured on camera. Because of the religious regard for monkeys in the country, people frequently step in to serve them food and fruits. There are countless videos on the internet depicting monkeys being fed by humans or finding and eating food. A video showing a man feeding a huge bunch of monkeys has just gone viral on the internet.

While chanting “jai siya ram,” the man in the video opens the back of his car, which is stocked with bananas and packets of puffed rice. As the man opens the packets of puffed rice and spreads them among the monkeys, the swarm of monkeys dives at the bananas. The monkeys can be seen climbing all over the car, leaving no room for the food to be seen. Once the monkeys have cleared the boot space, the man begins distributing bananas among them.

The original source of the video is unknown but we can assume that the video was from Gujarat from the number plate of the car. The video was shared on Twitter on December 26 by an account named Best of the Best and had garnered over 190,000 views and more than 7,600 likes since it was shared.

One user commented, “Feed the hungry whenever possible.”

Another user dropped a hilarious comment that all students who have lived in a hostel would agree with, “Friends in hostel when you open your bag after coming from home.”

Friends in hostel when you open your bag after coming from home.

“Humanity is still alive and it’s is our duty to keep it alive forever,” read another comment

"Humanity is still alive and it's is our duty to keep it alive forever,"

Previously a video uploaded by the Uttar Pradesh police department in June went viral, showing an Uttar Pradesh Police constable on duty seated in his jeep cutting a mango and offering a piece to a monkey.

