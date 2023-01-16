Watch: Man Sets Free Bag Full of Snakes in Forest, Internet Gets Shivers

Snakes render an unbridled fear in our hearts. According to a report by the World Health Organization, snake bites account for about 81,000 and 138,000 deaths every year. These slithering animals are deemed to be dangerous predators, who creep close to us in silence, attacking with their poisonous fangs, in the blink of an eye. However, unlike the majority of the population, some people keep snakes as pets, while others are unafraid of these reptiles. One such old viral video that has once again resurfaced on the Internet shows a man set free dozens of snakes, which will surely make you feel nauseous if you are faint-hearted.

The shocking viral clip was shared on Instagram on January 14. The clip opens with a man on the premises of a forest, carrying a green gunny bag with him. The man appears to struggle with the sack as he jiggles the bag, quite a few times. Soon, a group of snakes falls from the sack in large numbers, coiling on the ground, creating a queasy pool of moving reptiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

However, more than the nauseating group of slithering animals, it was the fearless man, that grabbed the attention of social media users. The snakes, continue to slither, all huddled together as the fearless man is captured trying to separate them with his bare hands, totally unflinching. He took his time to untangle the reptiles, letting them out of captivity, without an ounce of fear in his heart.

The hair-raising video has lured in many astonished netizens who expressed their shock in the comments. While one user enquired, “What snakes are those? And why they don’t bite him?” another remarked, “A bag full of nope.” “He did the right thing,” quipped a third individual.

So far, the video has collected over 50.6 k views with more than 2k likes and counting on the photosharing application. Did the visual footage give you goosebumps too?

